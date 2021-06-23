Accenture Acquires Stake In Cloud Data Security Provider Symmetry Systems For Undisclosed Sum
- Accenture PLC's (NYSE: ACN) Accenture Ventures acquired a stake in the data store and object-level security (DSOS) solutions provider, Symmetry Systems.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Symmetry Systems applied machine learning to help companies better understand and protect their large fleets of data stores and applications.
- Its top solution, DataGuard, provided granular visibility across all data stores while integrating cleanly into modern security analytics platforms. It can offer security teams auditing and compliance reports, security alerts for potentially malicious activity and breaches, and identity-and-access-management and security policies.
- The investment will enhance Accenture's ability to provide clients with a better way to see who is accessing what in their secure cloud environment, Accenture Security's applied cybersecurity services lead Rex Thexton said.
- Accenture held $9.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of Feb. 28, 2021.
- Price action: ACN shares are trading higher by 0.65% at $287.53 on the last check Wednesday.
