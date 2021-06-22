 Skip to main content

Repligen To Buy Polymem For An Undisclosed Sum

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 7:20am   Comments
  • Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) has agreed to acquire France-based Polymem S.A., a provider of hollow fiber membranes and modules.
  • "The acquisition significantly expands our hollow fiber membrane and module production capabilities and adds core R&D, engineering, and production expertise in hollow fiber technology for both industrial and bioprocessing markets," Tony J. Hunt, President and CEO of Repligen, said.
  • Jean-Michel Espenan and Franc Saux will stay on with the company in their respective president and technical director roles. 
  • The acquisition is expected to close during Repligen's Q3 of 2021.
  • Repligen intends to use its cash on hand to fund the transaction, which totaled approximately $711 million on March 31, 2021. 
  • Additional financial details were not disclosed. 
  • Perella Weinberg Partners LP is acting as a financial advisor.
  • Price Action: RGEN shares closed at $196.14 on Monday.

