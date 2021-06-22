Online Sports Betting Firm Codere Online To Go Public Via Reverse SPAC Merger With DD3 Acquisition In $350M Deal
- Special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), DD3 Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ: DDMX), has entered into a business combination agreement with Codere Online.
- Codere Online is a part of the international gaming operator Codere Group, offering online sports betting and the online casino through websites and mobile applications.
- The deal will make Codere the first publicly listed online gaming operator in Latin America.
- The business combination values the combined company at approximately $350 million with an implied equity market capitalization of roughly $500 million.
- Existing Codere Online management will be operating the business, and Codere Group will maintain majority ownership post-business combination.
- “The omnichannel presence of Codere paired with the expansive addressable market and limited competition from global gaming operators gives Codere Online a unique advantage in their expansion across Latin America,” said Martin Werner, Founding Partner, DD3.
- This is DD3 Capital Partner’s second SPAC. The first SPAC successfully merged with Betterware de Mexico SAB De CV (NASDAQ: BWMX).
- Price action: DDMX shares closed higher by 0.8% at $9.99 on Monday.
