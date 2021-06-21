 Skip to main content

Uber To Acquire Remaining Cornershop Stake For 29M Shares Valued At $1.4B
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 12:01pm   Comments
Uber To Acquire Remaining Cornershop Stake For 29M Shares Valued At $1.4B
  • Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBERinked an agreement with Cornershop Global LLC’s minority shareholders to acquire its remaining 47% stake in online grocery provider Cornershop for 29 million Uber shares.
  • The purchase price is worth $1.4 billion based on Uber’s Friday closing price of $49.7.
  • Cornershop will become Uber’s wholly-owned subsidiary under the arrangement.
  • Uber had acquired a majority stake in Cornershop in Oct. 2019.
  • Uber bolstered its food delivery business with the $2.65 billion acquisition of Postmates in 2020, and adding groceries and other goods, including alcohol, by buying Drizly and its recent alliance with GoPuff, Bloomberg reported
  • The acquisitions aimed to diversify its revenue stream when the pandemic hit its ride-hailing business. Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and Instacart Inc presently dominate the budding grocery delivery market.
  • In July, Instacart prosecuted Cornershop for allegedly stealing the company’s intellectual property, including listings of inventory at grocery stores.
  • UBER held $5.7 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: UBER shares traded lower by 2.70% at $48.36 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

