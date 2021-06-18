Accenture To Acquire French Consultancy Exton Consulting For Undisclosed Sum
- Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) agreed to acquire French consulting firm Exton Consulting which provided strategy and business management support to financial services clients across Europe.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Exton Consulting helps significant banks’ and insurance companies’ executive boards to manage growth and transformation projects in various markets across Europe.
- The acquisition will enhance Accenture’s ability to leverage the combination of its talented group of people with the latest technologies like artificial intelligence, data, and cloud to help clients embrace change, accelerate transformation, unlock value, and build new sustainable models.
- Accenture held $9.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of Feb. 28, 2021.
- Price action: ACN shares closed higher by 0.29% at $284.77 on Thursday.
