 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AmpliTech To Acquire Initial Stake In SN2N; Joint Venture To Collaborate For Stronger Communication Security Solutions
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 1:49pm   Comments
Share:
AmpliTech To Acquire Initial Stake In SN2N; Joint Venture To Collaborate For Stronger Communication Security Solutions
  • RF semiconductors manufacturer AmpliTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMPGcollaborated with SN2N LLC to develop commercial-grade solutions based on proprietary chipsets to provide highly secure data transfer to any cell phone, computer, server, router, PDA for more robust communications security solutions.
  • AmpliTech has committed up to $350,000 to acquire an initial equity stake in SN2N. The total funding of the investment is contingent on three additional development milestones, including a secure device coding test, code optimization test, and FPGA design & production test.
  • AmpliTech will serve as an exclusive manufacturer for the LNA product line used with the encryption technology upon accomplishing the milestones.
  • Currently, amplifiers used by companies in data and content distribution, Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions, autonomous vehicles, quantum computing, deep space exploration are not themselves encrypted at the hardware. The collaboration's communications solution will offer greater bandwidth, data transfer speeds, and integrated hardware security for such companies.
  • AmpliTech held $9.9 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: AMPG shares traded lower by 12.40% at $5.28 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMPG)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com