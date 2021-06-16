VEON Acquires Russian AdTech Platform OTM For Undisclosed Sum
- Connectivity and internet services provider VEON Ltd (NASDAQ: VEON) has acquired a majority stake in OTM, a technology platform for automating and planning online advertising purchases in Russia.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- The arrangement will significantly strengthen Beeline's position in the AdTech market and enable VEON to expand OTM's operations into other markets served by VEON's mobile operators.
- The acquisition builds on VEON's ongoing transformation into a digital operator.
- OTM will remain a separate operating company as part of the VEON Group, managed by its current management team.
- This transaction will boost AdTech services provided by Beeline Russia, and provide a platform for VEON's expansion into the market through its other digital operators, VEON CEO Kaan Terzioglu stated. The digital advertising market in Russia is forecasted to grow from $4 billion to $6 billion in five years, Terzioglu added.
- VEON held $1.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
- Price action: VEON shares traded higher by 1.18% at $1.72 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.