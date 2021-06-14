Ideanomics Acquires EV Tractor Builder Solectrac For Undisclosed Sum
- Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) had acquired premium zero-emission electric tractor manufacturer and distributor Solectrac Inc.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Solectrac enhances Ideanomics' ecosystem of EV businesses with a premium offering in the rapidly growing agriculture sector on the cusp of EV adoption.
- The Solectrac electric tractor line-up is fully scalable and market-ready to generate revenue in the U.S. with proven demand.
- Ideanomics held $356 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
- Price action: IDEX shares traded lower by 1.59% at $3.09 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
