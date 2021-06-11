Iconix Brand To Go Private In $585 Million Deal
- Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ: ICON) has agreed to go private through acquisition by an affiliate of Lancer Capital, LLC.
- The deal is valued at $585 million, including debt.
- Lancer Capital affiliate, Iconix Acquisition Corp will acquire all outstanding shares of Iconix at $3.15 a share in cash.
- The offer represents a premium of 28.6% over Iconix's closing price of $2.45 on Thursday.
- "Today's announcement represents the culmination of a year-long examination by our Board of Directors of strategic alternatives for the Company," said Bob Galvin, Chief Executive Officer.
- Iconix expects the deal to close by the end of the third quarter.
- Price Action: ICON shares are trading higher by 27.8% at $3.13 on last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks