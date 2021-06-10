 Skip to main content

Leaf Shareholders Approve Graham Acquisition
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 1:25pm   Comments
  • Leaf Group Ltd (NYSE: LEAFshareholders approved the merger agreement under which education and media company Graham Holdings Co (NYSE: GHC) will acquire Leaf Group for $8.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $323 million.
  • The agreement was inked in early April.
  • Holders of 59.14% shares voted to approve the merger agreement.
  • Price action: GHC shares traded lower by 1.44% at $651.26, and LEAF shares traded higher by 0.83% at $8.49 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap Tech Media

