Leaf Shareholders Approve Graham Acquisition
- Leaf Group Ltd (NYSE: LEAF) shareholders approved the merger agreement under which education and media company Graham Holdings Co (NYSE: GHC) will acquire Leaf Group for $8.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $323 million.
- The agreement was inked in early April.
- Holders of 59.14% shares voted to approve the merger agreement.
- Price action: GHC shares traded lower by 1.44% at $651.26, and LEAF shares traded higher by 0.83% at $8.49 on the last check Thursday.
