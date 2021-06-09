 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Backed By Ford And BMW, Battery Company Solid Power Exploring SPAC Deal: Report
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 09, 2021 12:55pm   Comments
Share:
Backed By Ford And BMW, Battery Company Solid Power Exploring SPAC Deal: Report

A company focused on developing solid-state batteries is exploring a SPAC merger, according to a report from Bloomberg.

What Happened: Solid Power is exploring a SPAC merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ: DCRC).

A deal could value Solid Power at $1.2 billion and would come after the company raised $120 million in May from investors including Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY), better known as BMW.

Related Link: Bill Gates And Volkswagen Backed EV Battery Maker QuantumScape Going Public Via SPAC 

Why It’s Important: Solid-state batteries could speed up the wide adoption of electric vehicles. The batteries offer a safer and cheaper alternative to lithium-ion batteries.

Solid-state batteries are still in development by several companies, including Quantumscape (NYSE: QS), which has a market cap of more than $12 billion and completed a SPAC deal recently.

Ford and BMW expanded an existing joint development with Solid Power as part of the May investment. This deal secures solid-state batteries from Soldi Power for future electric vehicles from the company.

“Solid-state battery technology is important to the future of electric vehicles and that’s why we’re investing in it directly,” Ford Chief Product Platform Officer Hau Thai-Tang said in May.

Ford and BMW will receive batteries from the company in 2022 that are expected to cost less and be safer than existing lithium-ion alternatives.

“Solid Power now plans to begin producing automotive-scale batteries on the company’s pilot production line in early 2022 as a result of our partners’ continued commitment to Solid Power’s commercialization efforts,” Solid Power CEO Doug Campbell said.

 

 

DCRC Price Action: Shares of DCRC are up 0.94% to $10.75 at the time of publication Wednesday. Shares hit the $12 level in pre-market trading and rose over 6% in Tuesday’s trading session.

(Photo: Solid Power)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DCRC)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BMW Doug CampbellM&A News Rumors Movers Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com