GAC Media Snaps Discovery's Great American Country Network for Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 12:01pm   Comments
GAC Media Snaps Discovery's Great American Country Network for Undisclosed Sum
  • A newly-formed group of US-based investors, GAC Media, acquired Discovery Inc’s (NASDAQ: DISCA) the Great American Country (GAC) network.
  • The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • GAC’s format includes lifestyle programming and is available in 40 million television households. GAC Media also acquired high-definition television network RIDE TV.       
  • Industry veteran Bill Abbott will run GAC and RIDE TV as the CEO.
  • Price action: DISCA shares traded lower by 0.25% at $31.47 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

