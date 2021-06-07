GAC Media Snaps Discovery's Great American Country Network for Undisclosed Sum
- A newly-formed group of US-based investors, GAC Media, acquired Discovery Inc’s (NASDAQ: DISCA) the Great American Country (GAC) network.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- GAC’s format includes lifestyle programming and is available in 40 million television households. GAC Media also acquired high-definition television network RIDE TV.
- Industry veteran Bill Abbott will run GAC and RIDE TV as the CEO.
- Price action: DISCA shares traded lower by 0.25% at $31.47 on the last check Monday.
