Lightspeed to Snap Up eCommerce Platforms Ecwid, NuORDER for $925M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 11:17am   Comments
  • Commerce platform Lightspeed POS Inc (NYSE: LSPDinked an agreement to acquire eCommerce platform Ecwid for $500 million via $175 million cash and $325 million subordinate voting shares.
  • Ecwid reported revenue of over $20 million, growing at around 50% year-over-year in the year ended March 31, 2021.
  • Lightspeed also forged an agreement to acquire digital platform NuORDER for $425 million via $212.5 million cash and $212.5 million subordinate voting shares.
  • NuORDER reported revenue of over $20 million and grew at around 30% Y/Y.
  • Both the deals are estimated to close during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • Lightspeed held $807.2 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: LSPD shares traded higher by 2.16% at $73.40 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

