Creatd Acquires Majority Stake in Health Food Provider Plant Camp
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 12:43pm   Comments
  • Creatd Inc (NASDAQ: CRTDacquired a 56% additional stake in kid-friendly health food company Plant Camp, LLC, via its subsidiary, Creatd Partners. Post the latest buy, Creatd boasts 89% ownership.
  • The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • Creatd Partners will control Plant Camp’s operations as the majority owner. Additionally, Creatd will recognize Plant Camp’s revenue in the financial statements.
  • Creatd estimates $1 million in annual revenues from Plant Camp.
  • Creatd held $2.8 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: CRTD shares traded lower by 5.06% at $3.75 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Tech Media

