Creatd Acquires Majority Stake in Health Food Provider Plant Camp
- Creatd Inc (NASDAQ: CRTD) acquired a 56% additional stake in kid-friendly health food company Plant Camp, LLC, via its subsidiary, Creatd Partners. Post the latest buy, Creatd boasts 89% ownership.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Creatd Partners will control Plant Camp’s operations as the majority owner. Additionally, Creatd will recognize Plant Camp’s revenue in the financial statements.
- Creatd estimates $1 million in annual revenues from Plant Camp.
- Creatd held $2.8 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
- Price action: CRTD shares traded lower by 5.06% at $3.75 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Tech Media