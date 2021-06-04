 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The9 to Acquire Canadian Crypto Mining Facilities Company Montcrypto for $C$7.6M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 6:38am   Comments
Share:
The9 to Acquire Canadian Crypto Mining Facilities Company Montcrypto for $C$7.6M
  • Chinese internet company The9 Ltd (NASDAQ: NCTYinked an agreement to acquire Canada’s Montcrypto Ltd to build a 20MW electricity supply in Calgary, Canada.
  • Under the arrangement, The9 plans to invest C$7.6 million in Montcrypto in two phases to obtain a controlling stake.
  • After completion, the 20MW power capacity of the mining facilities can supply electricity to operate over 6,000 S19j Antminers.
  • The carbon-neutral infrastructure of Montcrypto offers a greener and more environmentally friendly power supply to The9’s cryptocurrency mining business.
  • Montcrypto forged natural gas procurement contracts with local oil extraction companies and planned to build carbon-neutral cryptocurrency mining facilities using natural gas.
  • The9 will pay a hosting fee at a rate of C$0.037/kWh to Montcrypto for five years.
  • The9 held $4.9 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Price action: NCTY shares traded higher by 4.66% at $11.45 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NCTY)

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
22 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
48 Biggest Movers From Friday
30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com