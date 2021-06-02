Etsy to Acquire Global Fashion Marketplace Depop For $1.6B
- Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) inked an agreement to acquire London’s second-hand fashion marketplace Depop for $1.625 billion.
- Depop will continue to be headquartered in London, England, and operate as a standalone marketplace under its existing leadership team.
- Depop clocked 2020 gross merchandise sales (GMS) of $650 million and revenue of $70 million, each increasing over 100% year-over-year.
- Following the close of this transaction, Etsy will operate three highly differentiated, non-commoditized e-commerce brands: Etsy, Reverb, and Depop.
- The transaction is currently expected to close during the third quarter of 2021.
- Etsy said it has sufficient available liquidity to fund the acquisition.
- Etsy held $1.7 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021, and an undrawn $200 million revolving credit facility.
- Price action: ETSY shares closed lower by 0.77% at $163.46 on Tuesday.
