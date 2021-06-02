 Skip to main content

Nvidia CEO Optimistic Over Regulatory Support for Arm Acquisition: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 6:29am   Comments
  • NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) Jensen Huang expresses conviction regarding regulatory approval for the SoftBank Group Corp’s (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) Arm Ltd acquisition in a deal valued at $40 billion, despite headwinds from Chinese regulators and the U.K. Chinese technology companies, including Huawei Technologies Co, Bloomberg reports.
  • Huang expects China’s and other country’s approval by 2021 or 2022, akin to a previous acquisition that took 18 months to consummate.
  • Meanwhile, Arm’s Chinese unit is amid a legal tussle as its CEO has protested termination by SoftBank.
  • Arm designs the processors and architecture for mobile electronics devices, including Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) in-house M1 chips and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s (OTC: SSNLF) Exynos silicon.
  • Nvidia has to pay $2 billion to SoftBank irrespective of the deal’s success.
  • Price action: NVDA shares closed higher by 0.12% at $650.58 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsM&A News Tech Media

