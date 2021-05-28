 Skip to main content

Black Knight To Acquire Top of Mind Networks For $250M Cash
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 9:30am   Comments
Black Knight To Acquire Top of Mind Networks For $250M Cash
  • Black Knight Inc (NYSE: BKIagreed to acquire Surefire developer Top of Mind Networks for $250 million in cash.
  • Surefire is a customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation system for the mortgage industry.
  • Primus Capital held a majority stake in Top of Mind with a significant minority stake by the founders.
  • Top of Mind is estimated to contribute $13 million in synergistic revenue to Black Knight's Origination Software business in the second half of 2021.
  • Black Knight CEO Anthony Jabbour estimated the arrangement to help the lender clients of all sizes to close more loans and create lifelong customers.
  • Black Knight held $44.9 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021. It had a debt of $2.26 billion and an available capacity of $883.0 million on a revolving credit facility.
  • Price action: BKI shares closed higher by 2.39% at $73.76 on Thursday.
  Related content: Benzinga's Full Merger and Acquisition (M&A) Calendar

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

