Project44 Acquires ClearMetal To Strengthen Predictive Tools

Project44, a leader in real-time visibility of the global supply chain, announced on Thursday it has acquired ClearMetal, a San-Francisco based supply chain planning software company that focuses on international freight visibility, predictive planning and overall customer experience. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

ClearMetal, founded by top software engineers and data scientists from Stanford, Google and other Silicon Valley elites, has created a "continuous delivery experience" that leverages proprietary machine learning algorithms that can forecast supply chain disruptions.

In an interview, Jason Duboe, chief growth officer at project44, explained that bringing in ClearMetal's elite team is essential for the company's future predictive solutions.

"Their team construct is fundamentally different. When you look at their data science, machine learning and computer science background, they are best in class," he said. "Applying the team to solve really interesting challenges, starting with highly predictive ETA and deeper exception management to create more predictive analytics is really a key component here."

Project44 recently acquired Ocean Insights to gain global supply chain vessel visibility and has announced it has expanded its truckload tracking services within Asia. Bringing on this new team of engineers will allow the company to capitalize on strong predictive tools, strengthening the supply chain of its customers.

"We're going to be expanding deeper into Asia, and from a port perspective, getting data much earlier than competitors," explained Duboe. "Our freight forwarder integrations will give us much deeper visibility from an end-to-end perspective in these regions."

Along with the acquired skills the ClearMetal team will bring to project44, it brings a large book of customers, including large CPGs, retailers, manufacturers, distributors and chemical companies. These advanced use cases will strengthen the predictive planning tools, and project44 continues to expand into different customer markets.

"What we gain from ClearMetal is a holistic platform for anybody that joins the platform in the future," said Duboe. "They have large customers with incredibly demanding and advanced use cases. So when it comes to order and inventory, functionality, supplier onboarding, and moving upstream into those processes, we can capture exceptions earlier on."

Click here for more articles by Grace Sharkey.

Image Sourced from Pixabay