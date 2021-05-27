 Skip to main content

E2open To Acquire Cloud Logistics Platform BluJay Solutions For $1.7B
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 2:54pm   Comments
  • E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE: ETWOwill acquire a cloud-based logistics execution platform, BluJay Solutions, for 72.4 million shares and $760 million cash aggregating to $1.7 billion.
  • BluJay shareholders will retain a 22% stake in E2openunder the arrangement.
  • Certain BluJay shareholders, Francisco Partners, and Temasek can appoint one director to the E2open board.
  • E2open has secured $300 million in private investment in public equity (PIPE) from institutional investors and a $380 million first-lien term loan to fund the arrangement.
  • The arrangement has the potential to deliver a more powerful supply chain software platform built upon the leading global trade network, BluJay Solutions CEO Andrew Kirkwood said.
  • E2open held $207.5 million in cash and equivalents as of Feb. 28, 2021.
  • Price action: ETWO shares traded higher by 1.12% at $13.15 on the last check Thursday.

