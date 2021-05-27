 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Artificial Intelligence Doctor App Ada Health Closes $90M Funding Led By Bayer, Samsung

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 12:36pm   Comments
Share:
Artificial Intelligence Doctor App Ada Health Closes $90M Funding Led By Bayer, Samsung
  • German digital health firm Ada Health has raised a $90 million funding round at an undisclosed valuation bringing total investment in the company up to around $150 million.
  • The company has received backing from Bayer AG’s (OTC: BAYRY) Leaps by Bayer investment arm, while Samsung Electronics (OTC: SSNGY) invested through the Samsung Catalyst Fund.
  • Samsung Electronics’ former chief strategy officer and corporate president, Young Sohn, has joined Ada Health’s board.
  • Ada Health has developed a doctor-in-your-pocket-style app that uses artificial intelligence to diagnose symptoms.
  • Founded in 2011, Ada Health’s app has been downloaded over 11 million times.
  • “The app basically works like a WhatsApp chat with your trusted family doctor, but 24/7” Nathrath, CEO of Ada Health, told CNBC.
  • The patient starts by entering their symptoms, and an AI chatbot will ask a series of questions to determine the issue.
  • After that, the app will present the patient with the conditions that are most likely to be the cause and offer some suggestions.
  • The iOS and Android apps give generic advice, such as seeing a general practitioner in the next three days.
  • But when patients interact with Ada Health through a health system that uses the app, they can go straight into booking an appointment and sharing the outcome of their pre-assessment with a real doctor, Nathrath said.
  • Many companies such as Axa OneHealthNovartis AG (NYSE: NVS), Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), and SutterHealth are all listed as partners on Ada Health’s website.
  • While the app is free for patients to download, Ada Health charges partners for access to its software.
  • Last week, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) announced a web tool that uses artificial intelligence to help people identify skin, hair, or nail conditions.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAYRY + BAYZF)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: artificial intelligence BriefsM&A News Health Care Financing Tech General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com