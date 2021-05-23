 Skip to main content

Canada's Algoma Steel In Talks With Legato To Go Public Via SPAC Merger: Bloomberg
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 23, 2021 12:24pm   Comments
Canada’s Algoma Steel Inc. is in talks with Legato Merger Corp (NASDAQ: LEGO) to go public through a SPAC merger, according to Bloomberg.

  • The deal is expected to value the entity at more than $1 billion. 
  • The talks are in the preliminary stage, and the terms still could change or collapse.
  • Based out of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Algoma is a producer of hot- and cold-rolled steel products. 
  • In January, blank-check firm Legato was able to raise about $236 million in an initial public offering.
  • Legato is led by a management team including David Sgro, Eric Rosenfeld and Brian Pratt. Chief Executive Officer Michael McQuade leads Algoma.

Photo: algoma.com

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

