GM-Backed Wejo In Talks With Virtuoso On SPAC Merger: Bloomberg
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 23, 2021 11:31am   Comments
GM-Backed Wejo In Talks With Virtuoso On SPAC Merger: Bloomberg

The British automobile data startup Wejo Ltd, backed by General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is in talks to go public with Virtuoso Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: VOSO) through a SPAC merger, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter. 

  • The blank-check company Virtuoso is looking to raise new equity to support the transaction with a value of more than $1 billion. 
  • According to sources, the deal has not closed yet, and the terms may change. 
  • Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) funding is crucial to complete acquisition by SPAC.
  • Wejo, a connected-vehicle data specialist, was founded in 2014 and led by Chief Executive Officer Richard Barlow.
  • In January, Virtuoso raised $230 million in an initial public offering.
  • In February, Wejo’s Israeli rival Otonomo said it would go public through a merger with a SPAC, Software Acquisition Group Inc II, at a valuation of $1.4 billion.
  • Apart from GM, Wejo’s investors include Hella Ventures, Platina Partners, DIP Capital and the U.K. government’s Future Fund. Wejo has raised $157 million from these investors. 
  • SPACs are shell companies that raise funds to acquire a private company and then take it public. 

Photo by Jacek Dylag on Unsplash.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: automotive Otonomo SPAC WejoM&A News IPOs Startups Best of Benzinga

