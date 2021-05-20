 Skip to main content

Criteo Acquires Retail Media Company Mabaya For Undisclosed Terms
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 10:53am   Comments
  • Criteo SA (NASDAQ: CRTOannounced the acquisition of retail media technology company Mabaya.
  • The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • The addition enables Criteo to offer retail media solutions optimized for marketplaces and marketplace sellers and brands' unique needs.
  • Additionally, Mabaya enhances Criteo's ability to serve traditional omnichannel retailers as they focus on online marketplace businesses.
  • Criteo Retail Media reported revenue growth of 122% year-on-year in the last quarter.
  • Criteo held $520 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: CRTO shares traded higher by 1% at $36.25 on the last check Thursday.

