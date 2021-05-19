STMicroelectronics Acquires Edge AI Software Provider Cartesiam For Undisclosed Sum
- STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) announced a deal with Edge Computing and Artificial Intelligence software specialist Cartesiam to acquire its assets (including its IP portfolio) and transfer and integrate its employees.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The addition of Cartesiam's machine learning technology to STMicroelectronics' existing solutions will provide the best edge-AI solution portfolio on the market for any customer looking to bring additional innovation to their offering, STMicroelectronics President Claude Dardanne said.
- STMicroelectronics NV held $4.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of April 3, 2021.
- Price action: STM shares traded lower by 0.99% at $34.97 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
