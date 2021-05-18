 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IBM Acquires Europe's Waeg For Undisclosed Terms
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 5:04pm   Comments
Share:
IBM Acquires Europe's Waeg For Undisclosed Terms
  • International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBMhas acquired Waeg, a leading Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) Consulting Partner in Europe, to extend its Salesforce services portfolio and drive IBM's hybrid cloud and AI strategy.
  • The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • The acquisition builds on IBM's constant investment in Salesforce consulting services to meet the rising client demand for experience-led business transformation and new customer engagement strategies supported by data, AI, and machine learning.
  • Waeg's strength in Salesforce consulting services will be key to creating intelligent workflows that allow IBM clients to keep pace with changing customer and employee needs and expectations, IBM SVP Mark Foster said.
  • Combining IBM and Waeg's Salesforce consulting capabilities and assets will help give customers across Europe the capabilities to create streamlined, automated experiences on the Salesforce platform, Salesforce EVP Tyler Prince said.
  • IBM held $11.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: IBM shares closed lower by 0.81% at $143.91 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRM + IBM)

Stock Wars: IBM Vs. Xerox
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 14
'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On IBM, Airbnb And More
Jenny Harrington Weighs In On Tech Stocks
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com