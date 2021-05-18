 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DarioHealth Scoops Up Digital Behavioral Health Platform For $30M

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 9:30am   Comments
Share:
DarioHealth Scoops Up Digital Behavioral Health Platform For $30M
  • DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ: DRIOhas agreed to acquire PsyInnovations Inc (dba wayForward), a behavioral health digital platform, for $30 million.
  • wayForward is currently providing its full suite of digital behavioral health services to approximately 20,000 members and 20 self-insured employers.
  • Under the merger agreement, Dario has agreed to pay $30 million, with $25 million due at closing and a future contingent payment of up to $5.0 million if behavioral health revenues from the Company exceed a certain threshold in 2022.
  • The upfront component of the purchase price will be paid by a combination of $6.0 million in cash and $19 million in shares of Dario common stock.
  • Dario will issue approximately 891 thousand common shares at the closing.
  • Price Action: DRIO shares are down 0.27% at $14.64 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DRIO)

Earnings Scheduled For May 17, 2021
DarioHealth Earnings Preview
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 22, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 23, 2021
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com