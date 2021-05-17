 Skip to main content

Charles River Acquires Viral Vector Player For $350M

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 1:16pm   Comments
  • Contract researcher Charles River Laboratories International Inc (NYSE: CRL) will dole out $292.5 million for gene therapy CDMO Vigene Biosciences with the possibility for an additional $57.5 million in performance-based payments.
  • The deal will close by early Q3.
  • Vigene is expected to generate between $30 million and $35 million in 2021, and Charles River anticipates year-over-year growth of 25% by 2026.
  • With the addition of Vigene, the Charles River cell and gene therapy portfolio will expand each major CDMO platform: cell therapy, viral vector, and plasmid DNA production, said CEO James Foster.
  • Vigene has particular expertise in AAV production, as well as lentivirus. That range will complement Charles River’s current end-to-end, gene-modified cell therapy solution.
  • Viral vectors are key components used in many gene therapies and reinforce Charles River’s growing presence in the field after a spate of recent acquisitions.
  • In February, the company had acquired Cognate with capabilities in cellular immunotherapy, immuno-oncology, regenerative medicine, and advanced cell therapy therapeutics.
  • In January, Charles River bought antibody discovery company Distributed Bio for up to $104 million.
  • Price Action: CRL shares are down 1.74% at $323.37 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

