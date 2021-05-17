Liminal BioSciences To Offload Plasma Collection and Plasma-Derived Therapeutics Business To Kedrion
- Liminal BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: LMNL) has agreed to sell its plasma collection and plasma-derived therapeutics business to Kedrion S.P.A.
- Under the Share Purchase Agreement, Liminal will enter into an option agreement with Kedrion for the right to acquire the remainder of the Company's plasma-derived business, and Prometic Biotherapeutics Inc, holder of the biological license application for Ryplazim (Plasminogen).
- Upon closing of the transaction, Liminal would receive an aggregate purchase price of $17 million.
- Kedrion has an option to acquire the remaining plasma-derived therapeutic business for $5 million.
- If the option is exercised, Kedrion would assume all development, manufacturing, commercialization, and operating costs for Ryplazim.
- Kedrion can extend the option for a maximum of three months in exchange for a payment of up to $3 million per month.
- Liminal to receive up to 70% of net proceeds from the sale of Priority Review Voucher for which it is potentially eligible with possible FDA approval for Ryplazim.
- Price Action: LMNL shares are up 0.4% at $4.30 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs DivestituresM&A News Penny Stocks Health Care General