 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ralph Lauren Sells Club Monaco Brand To Private Equity Firm
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 13, 2021 1:47pm   Comments
Share:
Ralph Lauren Sells Club Monaco Brand To Private Equity Firm

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) has sold its Club Monaco brand to the private equity firm Regent, L.P., for an undisclosed sum.

What Happened: Club Monaco is a casual clothing retailer with more than 140 locations worldwide. The company was founded in Toronto in 1985 and acquired by Ralph Lauren in 1999.

In a press statement, Ralph Lauren described the sale of Club Monaco as being part of its Fiscal 2021 Strategic Realignment Plan, which included a review of its portfolio to determine which brands are poised for sustainable growth.

“As we increase our focus on our core namesake brands, we want to ensure the Club Monaco brand is also well-positioned for long-term success,” said Patrice Louvet, president and CEO. "We are confident that Regent is the right home for Club Monaco to realize its full potential, as they will be able to leverage their strategic and operational expertise to continue Club Monaco’s growth.”

Related Link: 4 Retail Stocks That Can Thrive Post Reopening: Here's Why

What Happens Next: Beverly Hills, California-based Regent’s investments include Escada, DiamondBack, Redline, La Senza, Brands4Friends, Plainville Farms, Sassoon, Sunset Magazine, Lillian Vernon, HistoryNet and the Sightline media portfolio of 18 newspapers and magazines.

“Club Monaco is a beloved brand with a modern style, loyal customer base and long runway for growth,” said Michael Reinstein, chairman of Regent. “We see tremendous opportunity for Club Monaco and are excited to leverage our retail and e-commerce expertise to build upon the strong brand that the Ralph Lauren team built over two decades of stewardship.”

RL Stock Action: At last check, Ralph Lauren was trading at $129.46, up 1.11%. The stock is trading closer to its 52-week high of $142.06 than its 52-week low of $62.37.

(Photo by Raysohno / Wikimedia Commons.)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RL)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 28, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Beyond The Banks: Other Major Firms Reporting This Week Include PepsiCo, Delta
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Club Monaco Michael Reinstein Patrice Louvet Regent LP retailM&A News Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com