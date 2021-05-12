Globant Acquires Europe's Digital Marketing Consulting Firm HABITANT For Undisclosed Sum
- Globant SA (NYSE: GLOB) announced it had acquired Barcelona-based HABITANT. It is a consulting firm specializing in digital marketing strategy, Paid Media, MAdTech, and Digital Sales.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The acquisition reinforces Globant's Europe expansion plans.
- HABITANT's work integrating disciplines like digital marketing, technology, design, creativity, innovation, and data is a great complement to developing unique strategies and solutions that generate long-term transformations, Globant CEO Martin Migoya said.
- Globant held $298.2 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2020.
- Globant will announce Q1 FY21 results tomorrow. Wall Street expects an EPS of $0.80 and revenue of $259.30 million.
- Price action: GLOB shares traded lower by 3.359 at $205.42 on the last check Wednesday.
