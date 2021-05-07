 Skip to main content

Why Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2021 3:58pm   Comments


Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE: IPOE) shares are trading higher after the company set its shareholder meeting to merge with SoFi for May 27.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries.

See Also: SoFi Offers Customers Early Access To IPOs: What Investors Should Know

Social Capital Hedosophia's stock was trading 10.5% higher at $16.56 per share on Friday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $28.26 and a 52-week low of $10.37.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

