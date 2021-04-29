Yandex Targets $14.7M Acropol Bank Acquisition For Banking License
- Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX) inked an agreement to acquire Acropol Bank for $14.7 million (RUB 1.1 billion).
- The acquisition will help Yandex to obtain a banking license to develop Yandex FinTech vertical and launch comprehensive digital finance products and services for users and partners.
- Yandex will receive universal banking license, broker, dealer, and depositary licenses under the arrangement. The purchase price includes a $1 million (RUB 75 million) premium to capital.
- Over 85% of Acropol's assets are represented by highly liquid instruments, including cash, government bonds, bonds, and deposits of the Central Bank of Russia. Acropol does not have any offline branches.
- Yandex held $3.1 billion (RUB 231 billion) in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
- Price action: YNDX shares traded higher by 1.37% at $65.85 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.