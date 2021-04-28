 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MessageBird Set To Acquire Twilio Competitor For $600M Cash: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 2:18pm   Comments
Share:
MessageBird Set To Acquire Twilio Competitor For $600M Cash: Bloomberg
  • A Dutch software company, MessageBird, is set to acquire email marketing firm SparkPost for $600 million in an all-cash deal to strengthen its North American focus and competition with Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO), Bloomberg reports.
  • Twilio’s value has grown from $1.23 billion to $67.8 billion within four years of listing.
  • MessageBird had procured $800 million from investors including Eurazeo, Tiger Global, Owl Rock Capital, and BlackRock Inc (NYSE: BLK) to fund the transaction. Eurazeo’s Nathalie Kornhoff-Bruls will join MessageBird’s board.
  • MessageBird aims to grow its U.S. workforce from 20 to 300 by the transaction closure.
  • SparkPost sells software to JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), LinkedIn, and Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) to send marketing emails and analytics tools to understand and improve the number of people opening and reading them.
  • MessageBird completed three acquisitions by March. The company sells tools to companies that enable them to add a few coding lines to their app or website for customer queries via text, email, video conference, or call. MessageBird also works globally with telecom operators for SMS delivery and instant message alerts, like two-factor authentication codes or weather warnings.
  • SparkPost’s technology will materially extend MessageBird’s email investment and consolidate its competitive position versus companies like Mailgun and Sendgrid.
  • SparkPost had raised $180 million from investors including LLR Partners, NewSpring Capital, and PNC Bank, based on a January Wall Street Journal report.
  • Price action: TWLO shares traded lower by 0.64% at $393.38 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE + BLK)

Cathie Wood Sells Another $35.7M Worth Of Square Stock And Loads Up $25.8M In Coinbase
Investment Arm of World's Second-Largest Reinsurer Swoops In On Nio, Tesla Stock In Q1
Blackstone Offers To Acquire 26% Equity Interest In Mphasis For $1.1B
SPACs Attack Recap: SPAC Activity Slows Down With 3 Deals And No Offerings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 23, 2021
Adobe Co-Founder And Developer Of PDFs Charles Geschke Dies At Age 81
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsM&A News Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com