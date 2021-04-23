Panasonic To Acquire Remaining 80% Blue Yonder Stake For $7.1B
- Panasonic Corp (OTC: PCRFY) agreed to acquire the remaining 80% stake in digital fulfillment platform provider Blue Yonder Holding Inc for $7.1 billion from Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX) and New Mountain Capital LLC.
- Blue Yonder was a supply chain provider offering an end-to-end platform driven by AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning), serving as a “system of intelligence” for its global retail, manufacturing, and logistics customers. Blue Yonder’s cloud-based LuminateTM platform seamlessly managed every supply chain node across planning, execution, and commerce on one unified platform.
- The purchase consideration included $5.6 for stake acquisition and the remaining towards debt repayment.
- The transaction will be financed with cash and a bridge loan.
- This acquisition builds on the Panasonic and Blue Yonder’s January 2019 strategic relationship, with a partnership, followed by a joint venture company in Japan in November 2019.
- Panasonic acquired a 20% stake in Blue Yonder in July for $800 million at a $5.5 billion valuation, Bloomberg reports. The remaining stake has been acquired at an $8.5 billion valuation.
- This acquisition will consolidate Panasonic’s portfolio and accelerate their shared Autonomous Supply Chain mission, empowering customers to optimize their supply chains using the combined power of AI/ML and IoT and edge devices. The fusion of supply, demand and commerce solutions with IoT and edge technologies enabled companies to utilize predictive business insights better.
- Earlier this month, Blue Yonder had confidentially filed for a proposed initial public offering.
- Price action: PCRFY shares traded lower by 2.65% at $12.12 on the last check Friday.
