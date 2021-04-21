Accenture Ventures Invests In Nigerian Fintech Company Okra
- Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) invested in Nigeria’s fintech company, Okra, via Accenture Ventures. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Okra is an open finance platform that helped developers and businesses to build customized digital services and fintech products.
- Okra had the potential to address critical challenges in Africa, Accenture Ventures MD Tom Lounibos said.
- Gaining access to Accenture’s global banking experts, clients, and technology ecosystem partners through Project Spotlight will contribute greatly to the success and growth of Okra’s business, Okra CEO Fara Ashiru Jituboh said.
- Accenture’s held $9.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of Feb. 28, 2021.
- Price action: ACN stock is trading higher by 0.52% at $290.1 on the last check Wednesday.
