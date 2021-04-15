 Skip to main content

Autodesk To Acquire Upchain For Faster Cloud Data Transport
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 10:01am   Comments
  • Software company Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSKinked an agreement to acquire instant-on, cloud-based product lifecycle management (PLM) and product data management (PDM) solutions provider, Upchain.
  • The acquisition increased Autodesk’s association across the decentralized product value chain, irrespective of the CAD system.
  • Upchain had created a unified cloud platform by eliminating the PLM and PDM technologies’ barriers by putting data at the center of the product development process.
  • The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • Autodesk customers will be able to transport data by integrating Upchain with its existing offerings easily, Autodesk CEO Andrew Anagnost said.
  • Autodesk acquired water infrastructure software provider Innovyze for $1 billion in Feb.
  • Autodesk held $1.8 billion in cash and equivalents as of Jan. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: ADSK shares traded higher by 1.84% at $299.76 on the last check Thursday.

