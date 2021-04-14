Omnicom Health Acquires Archbow Consulting For Undisclosed Sum
- Omnicom Group Inc’s (NYSE: OMC) healthcare marketing and communications unit Omnicom Health Group announced Archbow Consulting’s acquisition. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Archbow helped pharmaceutical and biotech companies design, build and improve market access operations, product distribution, and patient access hubs.
- Archbow founders Douglas Bock, Kevin Cast, and DeWayne Manning will continue to lead the company as part of the Omnicom Health Group’s Entrée Health network.
- Archbow’s distribution, patient services, and operational expertise added a vital new consultative service to Entrée’s offering, stated Entrée Health network CEO Andrew Gottfried.
- Omnicom Group held cash and equivalents of $5.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020.
- Price action: OMC shares traded higher by 0.46% at $78.94 on the last check Wednesday.
