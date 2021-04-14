 Skip to main content

WEX Acquires benefitexpress For $275M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2021 7:40am   Comments
WEX Acquires benefitexpress For $275M
  • Financial technology service provider WEX Inc (NYSE: WEXinked an agreement to acquire configurable, cloud-based benefits administration technologies and services provider, benefitexpress, for $275 million.
  • benefitexpress expanded WEX's benefits administration offering by adding a complementary suite of solutions. It had been a trusted WEX's Health division partner for several years.
  • This acquisition will extend WEX's health and employee benefits products and services across employer clients' end-to-end needs.
  • The arrangement will make WEX a more advanced and wide-ranging technology and services provider to employers, brokers, partners, and fast-track opportunities within the public sector.
  • WEX expects the acquisition to be adjusted net income neutral for 2021. WEX had recently acquired certain health savings account assets of HealthcareBank.
  • WEX held cash and equivalents of $852 million as of Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Price action: WEX shares closed lower by 0.87% at $220.97 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

