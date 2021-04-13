 Skip to main content

Cardlytics To Acquire Data Platform Bridg For $350M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2021 8:31am   Comments
  • Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLXannounced its intent to acquire customer data platform Bridg for $350 million in cash to expand Cardlytics’ advertising platform with Bridg’s SKU-level insights and consumer engagement capabilities across other digital platforms.
  • Additionally, Cardlytics has agreed to two potential earnout payments in cash and stock worth $100 million to $300 million on the first and second year of the closing based on Bridg’s U.S. annualized revenue run rate.
  • Cardlytics had acquired cashback offers platform Dosh for $275 million in cash and stock last month.
  • Cardlytics held $293.2 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Price action: CDLX shares closed higher by 1.26% at $112.3 on Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

