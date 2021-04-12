Jzz Technologies To Acquire Florida Insurance Agency Beacon Insurance Solutions
- Media technology company Jzz Technologies Inc (OTC: JZZI) inked an LOI (Letter Of Intent) to acquire Florida-based insurance agency, Beacon Insurance Solutions, with staff, technology, contracts, revenues, licenses, and products.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- JZZ Technologies will team up with Beacon Insurance Solutions' management team to market Beacon's wide range of insurance products using Active Lifestyle Media platforms. The platforms include the ActiveLifestylemedia.com website, digital marketing via email, TV, social media, and cooperative media programs.
- The arrangement will enable Jzz Technologies to offer insurance products and services in the 50 states with a direct revenue stake, according to Jzz Technologies Chair and CEO Charles Cardona.
- Price action: JZZI shares traded lower by 9.64% at $0.023 on the last check Monday.
