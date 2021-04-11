Microsoft Reportedly In Talks To Buy Speech Tech Company Nuance
A deal for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to buy the company that helped develop the Siri speech technology could be announced this coming week.
- Bloomberg reported today that Microsoft is in talks to buy Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN), an artificial intelligence and speech technology company.
- The deal could value Nuance at about $56 a share, Bloomberg said, citing unnamed sources and noting that the price could change.
- That implies a valuation of about $16 billion.
- Nuance closed Friday's trading at $45.58, up 2.15% for the week.
- Nuance is known for powering the Siri speech recognition technology used by Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)
Source Image: Wikimedia Commons by BenFranske.
