 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PAR Technology Stock Is Trading Higher On Acquiring Punchh For $500M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 10:52am   Comments
Share:
PAR Technology Stock Is Trading Higher On Acquiring Punchh For $500M
  • PAR Technology Corp (NYSE: PARhas acquired loyalty and guest engagement solutions provider Punchh Inc for $500 million in cash and PAR stock.
  • This arrangement will catapult PAR into a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants and position it to lead the industry with integrated point-of-sale, back office, payment, and guest engagement solutions.
  • PAR financed the cash component through a combination of equity and debt, including sale proceeds from $160 million of PAR shares to T. Rowe Price Associates affiliate PAR Act III and a $180 million senior secured term loan from Owl Rock First Lien Master Fund as administrative and collateral agent.
  • Act III Partner Keith Pascal joined the PAR board. Act III Managing Partner and founder of Panera Bread Ron Shaich assumed a Board Observer seat.
  • "This eliminates the need for juggling disjointed vendors, developing cumbersome point-to-point integrations, and relying on 3rd party dependencies. At the same time, Punchh advances our ability to provide customers with an end-to-end solution, from guest-to-kitchen, through one unified data source," CEO Savneet Singh said.
  • PAR held $180.7 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Price action: PAR shares traded higher by 21.3% at $75.60 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PAR)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Conagra Beats Q3 Estimates
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 16, 2021
Recap: PAR Technology Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For March 15, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com