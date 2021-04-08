 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

StockX Valued 35% Higher At $3.8B In Latest Funding

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 5:00am   Comments
Share:
StockX Valued 35% Higher At $3.8B In Latest Funding

StockX LLC said Thursday it has raised $255 million in a funding round led by existing investor Altimeter Capital and Dragoneer Investment Group as a new investor, valuing the e-commerce startup at $3.8 billion.

What Happened: StockX raised $195 million in a secondary tender offering and an additional $60 million in Series E-1 primary shares, the company said in a statement.

“StockX has quickly become one of the largest and fastest growing consumer marketplaces - serving an accelerating global audience thirsting for authenticity and relevant products,” said Brad Gerstner, founder and CEO of Altimeter Capital, in a statement.

Launched in 2015, the Detroit-based startup has risen in popularity serving as an online marketplace, facilitating auctions between sellers and buyers. The company reported closing more than 7.5 million trades and hit $1.8 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2020, which resulted in GAAP revenue of over $400 million.

StockX claims it achieved break-even in the second half of 2020 and served more than 200 million visitors across 200 countries and territories.

See Also: PlayStation 5, Xbox, And Sneakerheads Drive StockX GMV To Record Highs Over Cyber Weekend

Why It Matters: The latest fundraise implies a 35.7% jump in the startup’s valuation from the $2.8 billion it was valued at in a $275 million Series E funding round in December last year. The online marketplace retails sneakers, streetwear, and other collectibles —competing with companies like eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY), Wayfair (NYSE: W), and Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) in the space.

StockX describes itself as a “stock market of things,” and sets itself apart from the likes of eBay by offering a proprietary process to cut down on fake goods available on the platform. The marketplace sets resale prices based on data aggregation.

Online marketplace ecosystems are inviting investor interest, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, as they are seen to have the potential to reach a wide target base.

Altimeter and Dragoneer earlier this year also both backed California-based video game developer Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX).

Benzinga editor Neer Varshney contributed to this report.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EBAY + ETSY)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 6, 2021
Return On Capital Employed Overview: eBay
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 1, 2021
This Day In Market History: Chemical Bank Merges With Chase Manhattan
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Twitter, Etsy, Facebook Or Baidu?
Retail Stocks Set The Stage For Strong 2021, And Maybe This Leveraged ETF
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Detroit e-commerce sneakers StockXNews Financing Startups Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com