AMD, Xilinx Stockholders Approve Acquisition
- Stockholders have ratified Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMD) impending acquisition of Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX), consummating the union of corresponding product portfolios and customers, uniting CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, Adaptive SoCs, and deep software expertise translating into consolidated computing platforms for cloud, edge, and end devices.
- The arrangement will also drive the ability to tap opportunities spanning across the booming data centers, gaming, PCs, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and defense.
- AMD had agreed to acquire Xilinx for $35 billion last year.
- Price action: AMD shares traded higher by 0.80% at $82.09 on the last check Wednesday. XLNX shares traded higher by 0.84% at $131.5.
