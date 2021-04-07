 Skip to main content

AMD, Xilinx Stockholders Approve Acquisition
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 1:54pm   Comments
  • Stockholders have ratified Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMDimpending acquisition of Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX), consummating the union of corresponding product portfolios and customers, uniting CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, Adaptive SoCs, and deep software expertise translating into consolidated computing platforms for cloud, edge, and end devices.
  • The arrangement will also drive the ability to tap opportunities spanning across the booming data centers, gaming, PCs, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and defense.
  • AMD had agreed to acquire Xilinx for $35 billion last year. 
  • Price action: AMD shares traded higher by 0.80% at $82.09 on the last check Wednesday. XLNX shares traded higher by 0.84% at $131.5.

Posted-In: Briefs semiconductorsM&A News Tech Media

