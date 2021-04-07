 Skip to main content

EPAM Acquires Salesforce Platinum Partner PolSource For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 10:55am   Comments
  • EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAMacquired Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE: CRM) Platinum Partner, PolSource, to drive their growing Salesforce abilities and develop into newer markets.
  • The parties inked the acquisition agreement last month, but the deal's financial terms were not disclosed.
  • PolSource has over 350 experienced Salesforce specialists across the Americas and Europe.
  • "This acquisition will give EPAM exposure across the Salesforce domain from engineering to EPAM Continuum advisory on specific clouds, verticals and full transformation programs," said EPAM CEO Arkadiy Dobkin.
  • EPAM held $1.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Price action: EPAM shares traded lower by 0.59% at $408.60 on the last check Wednesday.

