EPAM Acquires Salesforce Platinum Partner PolSource For Undisclosed Sum
- EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) acquired Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE: CRM) Platinum Partner, PolSource, to drive their growing Salesforce abilities and develop into newer markets.
- The parties inked the acquisition agreement last month, but the deal's financial terms were not disclosed.
- PolSource has over 350 experienced Salesforce specialists across the Americas and Europe.
- "This acquisition will give EPAM exposure across the Salesforce domain from engineering to EPAM Continuum advisory on specific clouds, verticals and full transformation programs," said EPAM CEO Arkadiy Dobkin.
- EPAM held $1.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2020.
- Price action: EPAM shares traded lower by 0.59% at $408.60 on the last check Wednesday.
