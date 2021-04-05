Diebold Nixdorf Sells Asia Pacific Electronic Security Business To Convergint Technologies For Undisclosed Sum
- Service-based systems integration provider Convergint Technologies has acquired Diebold Nixdorf Inc’s (NYSE: DBD) Asia Pacific Electronic Security Business, marking the former’s 43rd acquisition.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Diebold Nixdorf’s Asia Pacific Electronic Security Business offered wide-ranging security solutions for financial, retail, and other verticals across the APAC region. The service offerings included security system design, integration, installation, maintenance, embedded services, PA system, integrated building management system, and fire system implementation.
- The new members will join Convergint’s APAC subsidiary, ICD Security Solutions.
- Price action: DBD shares traded higher by 0.63% at $14.28 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.