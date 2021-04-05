 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Diebold Nixdorf Sells Asia Pacific Electronic Security Business To Convergint Technologies For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 2:01pm   Comments
Share:
Diebold Nixdorf Sells Asia Pacific Electronic Security Business To Convergint Technologies For Undisclosed Sum
  • Service-based systems integration provider Convergint Technologies has acquired Diebold Nixdorf Inc’s (NYSE: DBD) Asia Pacific Electronic Security Business, marking the former’s 43rd acquisition.
  • The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • Diebold Nixdorf’s Asia Pacific Electronic Security Business offered wide-ranging security solutions for financial, retail, and other verticals across the APAC region. The service offerings included security system design, integration, installation, maintenance, embedded services, PA system, integrated building management system, and fire system implementation.
  • The new members will join Convergint’s APAC subsidiary, ICD Security Solutions.
  • Price action: DBD shares traded higher by 0.63% at $14.28 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DBD)

AEVI Expands Mastercard Partnership For Multichannel Shopping Experience
What Does Diebold Nixdorf's Debt Look Like?
Recap: Diebold Nixdorf Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 10, 2021
A Preview Of Diebold Nixdorf's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: M&A News Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com