Leaf Stock Is Trading Higher As Graham Acquires It For 21% Premium
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 11:06am   Comments
  • Education and media company Graham Holdings Co (NYSE: GHCinked an agreement to acquire consumer internet company Leaf Group Ltd (NYSE: LEAF), an all-cash transaction valued at $323 million.
  • The purchase price of $8.50 per share signifies a 21% premium to Leaf’s April 1 closing price.
  • The board unanimously ratified the transaction.
  • Leaf’s board received the acquisition proposal on February 9.
  • Leaf will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Graham under the arrangement.
  • Leaf’s CEO Sean Moriarty and other key management members will reprise their roles.
  • Graham held cash and cash equivalent of $1.01 billion as of December 31, 2020.
  • Price action: GHC shares traded higher by 1.97% at $574.83 in the premarket session on the last check Monday. LEAF is trading higher by 21.2% at $8.53 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: M&A News Tech Media

