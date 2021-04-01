 Skip to main content

Endava Acquires Financial Services Firm Levvel For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2021 10:13am   Comments
  • Software development company Endava PLC (NYSE: DAVAacquired technology strategy, consulting, and engineering firm Levvel LLC.
  • The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • Levvel’s strong focus in the Payments and Financial Services, Logistics/Mobility and TMT segments, and combining forces will fast-track Endava’s U.S. expansion while consolidating its client exposure in the core market sectors.
  • Endava held cash and cash equivalents of £84.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Price action: DAVA shares are trading higher by 0.79% at $85.35 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: M&A News Tech Media

